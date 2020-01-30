Man arrested in Chula Vista bank robbery

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who allegedly robbed a bank near Southwestern College Thursday was arrested nearby a short time later, authorities reported.

The robbery at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 700 block of Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista occurred about 1 p.m., according to police.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers searching the area found the suspect in the 1400 block of East H Street, just south of Discovery Park, and took him into custody without incident, Lt. Gino Grippo said.

It was not immediately clear what was taken in the robbery nor whether it was recovered.

The man’s name was not immediately available.