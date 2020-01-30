Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Driver shot in face with pellet gun by someone in another car

SAN DIEGO — A man was driving in a car through Rancho San Diego when someone in another vehicle pulled up and shot him in the cheek with a pellet gun late Wednesday.

The victim called 911 around 10:35 p.m. from a parking lot on Jamacha Road near Campo Road to report the shooting, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Deputies went to meet the man, who told them he had been driving on Jamacha Road with his wife in the front passenger seat when a vehicle pulled alongside them and someone in the car fired a pellet gun, Amavisca said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was treated at the scene for a minor injury to his cheek, the lieutenant said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a black Nissan sedan, was last seen heading eastbound on Jamacha Road, he said.

