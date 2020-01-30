× Boy arrested in deadly shooting at rec center

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man last November at the Linda Vista Recreation Center, police announced Thursday.

Nam Nguyen of San Diego was shot around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 during a fight between two groups of young men near a basketball court at the city recreation facility on Levant Street south of Genesee Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took Nguyen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

Homicide detectives arrested the 16-year-old San Diego boy at an undisclosed location on Tuesday and he was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder, Velovich said. The boy’s name was withheld because he is a minor.

The reason for the brawl that led to the shooting remains unclear.