2 teens suspected of stabbing homeless man

VISTA, Calif. — Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of stabbing a homeless man at a Vista park, authorities said Thursday.

A homeless man and his friend were in Veteran’s Memorial Park on South Santa Fe Avenue near East Broadway when they were approached by a group of three people around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The two groups got into a brief argument, then the groups fought and the homeless man was stabbed twice on the right side of his torso, Greenawald said.

The victim and his friend fled to a nearby liquor store, where they waited for paramedics to arrive, the lieutenant said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, Greenawald said.

Deputies responded to the area and arrested two teenage boys at a nearby Sprinter station around 5 p.m. Wednesday, he said. The names and ages of the alleged assailants were withheld because they are minors.