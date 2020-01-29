SDSU fraternity suspended, evicted over hazing violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Theta Chi, a fraternity at San Diego State University, has been suspended following an investigation launched by its national organization.

"In December 2019, all collegiate members of the Gamma Theta Chapter were suspended following confirmed violations of Theta Chi and University policies prohibiting hazing," officials with the national organization said in a statement. "Hazing runs contrary to Theta Chi's mission of developing Resolute Men and has no place within the fraternity experience."

“I have seen so much beauty come from Greek life," said one student who lives nearby. "But I think that this school specifically needs to have a moral check with a lot of things."

In addition to the suspension, the chapter's alumni association, which owns the fraternity house on Lindo Paseo, evicted the fraternity members. Students were given the option to move onto campus, university officials said.

Some members damaged the building before moving out, according to the national organization. They did not comment further on the extent of the damage.

"SDSU Theta Chi alumni are disheartened at the destruction caused by some of the suspended members as they vacated the chapter house and will pursue appropriate action where necessary," the organization said.

As part of the suspension, Theta Chi will not be able to participate in spring recruitment.

"Theta Chi International Headquarters staff members continue to remain in contact with university administrators regarding the investigation, the chapter facility, and to discuss the future revitalization of Gamma Theta Chapter at SDSU," the organization said.