Bernie Sanders endorses Georgette Gomez for Congress

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez landed a high-profile endorsement Wednesday — from Vermont Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — in her bid to represent the 53rd Congressional District.

Gomez, a San Diego native, longtime community organizer and San Diego State University graduate, is running for the open seat that Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, has held since 2001. She declined to run for re-election.

The 53rd District is heavily Democratic and contains parts of San Diego, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, Spring Valley and Chula Vista. There are 15 candidates qualified for the March 3 primary ballot.

Sanders endorsed several other progressive candidates in congressional races around the country, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime and I’m proud there are so many candidates running for Congress who understand that real change comes from the bottom on up, not the top on down,” Sanders said. “They’re all strong advocates for real change and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people.”

Gomez has secured endorsements from many of the state’s leading Democrats, including Assemblyman Todd Gloria, California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas.