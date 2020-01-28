Power out, street closed after SUV slams into East County utility pole

EL CAJON, Calif. — A driver crashed into a power pole in East County early Tuesday, knocking out the lights for nearly 1,700 customers.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in El Cajon, on Washington Avenue at Alderson Street, a few blocks west of state Route 54. Authorities didn’t immediately say what caused the driver to lose control, but only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

When the SUV slammed into the utility pole, it caused an outage that initially left 1,697 customers without power, San Diego Gas & Electric said. By 6:30 a.m., that number was reduced to about 1,000. Neighborhoods where residents lost the lights included El Cajon, Granite Hills and Singing Hills.

Police shut down both east and westbound traffic on Washington Avenue in the area while SDG&E workers made repairs. El Cajon Police Department expected the closure to last until around 9 a.m.

If you drive through the area on your commute, check our live traffic map before you head out.

Crews weren’t expected to fully complete their repairs until 3 p.m. The utility company has a live outage map that residents can check for updates.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE – UPDATE ON VEHICLE ACCIDENT 1300 E WASHINGTON — Roadway will be shut down for approximately 3 more hours due to SDG&E working on the power lines. Please find an alternate route. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) January 28, 2020

