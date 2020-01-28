Saturday proclaimed ‘Kawhi Leonard Day’ in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council on Tuesday proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 to be "Kawhi Leonard Day" in San Diego.

San Diego State will retire the jersey of the Los Angeles Clippers star and former Aztec Saturday during the Aztecs-Utah State game.

Leonard played two seasons at SDSU and led the Aztecs to NCAA tournament appearances in both years, along with two Mountain West titles.

Leonard is already part of the Aztecs Athletics Hall of Fame but will become the first Aztec basketball player to have his jersey lifted into the rafters at Viejas Arena.