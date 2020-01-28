Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant
Man’s death in jail ruled suicide

Posted 3:46 PM, January 28, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:57PM, January 28, 2020

VISTA, Calif.  — An inmate at the Vista jail died by suicide over the weekend, sheriff’s officials reported Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 26, 1019, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins.

Deputies, jail medical staff and Vista firefighters responded, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m., Blevins said.

The man was arrested two days prior to his death for public drunkenness, as well a warrant for failing to appear in court, also for a public drunkenness case, according to the sheriff’s department.

Blevins said the San Diego County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and reported Monday that  the cause of death was choking and the manner of death was suicide.

