× ‘I’ll continue your legacy’: LeBron James posts Instagram tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram Monday evening, his first social media post since the NBA legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James started the post.

“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he continued. “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”

He then said his heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and their children before writing, “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me!” he wrote.