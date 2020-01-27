‘I’ll continue your legacy’: LeBron James posts Instagram tribute to Kobe Bryant
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram Monday evening, his first social media post since the NBA legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas.
“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James started the post.
“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” he continued. “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.”
He then said his heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and their children before writing, “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”
“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾