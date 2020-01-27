Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant
Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Former Lakers teammate Nick Van Exel reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

Posted 8:21 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:23PM, January 27, 2020
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- Nick Van Exel, a former teammate of Kobe Bryant, spoke to FOX 5 Monday about his reaction to the Lakers legend's death and what it was like playing alongside him.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.