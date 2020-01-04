Sedan slams into parked semi-truck in deadly crash

VISTA, Calif. — A person was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on state Route 78 east of Sycamore Avenue, according to the CHP.

A 33-year-old man from Lakeside was driving along westbound SR-78 in a 2019 Ford Fiesta when the vehicle moved onto the right shoulder of the road. The sedan then crashed into a semi-truck that was parked along the shoulder.

According to Officer Kevin Smale with the CHP, the driver of the Ford tried to brake but was unable to stop the car and died instantly from the impact.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.