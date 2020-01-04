Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck hits him

Posted 7:40 AM, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 07:42AM, January 4, 2020
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in the City Heights area Friday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. at Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Orange Avenue when he struck a 50-year-old man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.

The driver remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.