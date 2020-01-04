Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck hits him

SAN DIEGO -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in the City Heights area Friday night.
It happened around 10:50 p.m. at Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Orange Avenue when he struck a 50-year-old man, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.
The driver remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.
32.753244 -117.108258