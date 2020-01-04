Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck hits him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in the City Heights area Friday night.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. at Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Orange Avenue when he struck a 50-year-old man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.

The driver remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.