Driver dies after car crashes into light pole

SAN DIEGO -- A man was killed Saturday after his vehicle collided with a light pole in the El Cerrito neighborhood, police said.

The 35-year-old man was driving a Volvo northbound in the southbound lanes in the 4400 block of College Avenue at 7:35 a.m. when he slammed into a light pole, according to a police statement.

Officers who arrived on scene were able to resuscitate the man by using CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

Traffic Division officers are investigating the accident.

