Gusty winds, warm days ahead

Posted 1:59 PM, January 4, 2020, by

SAN DIEGO — Weather forecasters in San Diego Saturday said to expect gusty northeast winds and warm days Monday and Tuesday because of a Santa Ana pattern developing Sunday night.

For this weekend, high pressure aloft will bring generally clear skies and mild weather.

The weather turns cooler Wednesday and Thursday as a trough of low pressure deepens over the West Coast, the San Diego weather service said. This trough will bring cool weather and a chance of showers next Sunday.

Late Saturday evening, forecasters predict a little more marine layer cloud cover along the coast and a few degrees of cooling west of the mountains Sunday. High temperatures in the mountains and deserts will be relatively unchanged Saturday to Sunday.

A high wind watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning because of a moderately strong Santa Ana condition.

At the beaches, elevated surf of three-to-five feet and a high rip current risk will continue through the weekend. Calmer conditions are expected into the work week.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.