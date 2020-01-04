Gusty winds, warm days ahead

SAN DIEGO — Weather forecasters in San Diego Saturday said to expect gusty northeast winds and warm days Monday and Tuesday because of a Santa Ana pattern developing Sunday night.

For this weekend, high pressure aloft will bring generally clear skies and mild weather.

The weather turns cooler Wednesday and Thursday as a trough of low pressure deepens over the West Coast, the San Diego weather service said. This trough will bring cool weather and a chance of showers next Sunday.

Late Saturday evening, forecasters predict a little more marine layer cloud cover along the coast and a few degrees of cooling west of the mountains Sunday. High temperatures in the mountains and deserts will be relatively unchanged Saturday to Sunday.

A high wind watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning because of a moderately strong Santa Ana condition.

At the beaches, elevated surf of three-to-five feet and a high rip current risk will continue through the weekend. Calmer conditions are expected into the work week.