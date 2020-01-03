× Man stabs himself before reporting fake robbery to police

SAN DIEGO — A stabbing Friday in City Heights that investigators initially believed occurred during a robbery turned out to be a case of self-inflicted injury, authorities said.

Officers responding to an apparent assault at 38th and Wightman streets shortly after 11:30 a.m. found a man in the area suffering from stab wounds, according to San Diego police. Medics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Preliminary reports indicated that the man had been assaulted during a robbery, but detectives eventually determined that he had inflicted the wounds on himself, possibly due to some sort of mental-health crisis.

“There was no crime,” Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

It was not immediately clear why police initially thought a robbery had occurred.