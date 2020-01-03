Man shoots himself in the leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- A man shot himself in the leg at an apartment building in La Mesa Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. along the 4800 block of Parks Avenue south of Interstate 8.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard men arguing shortly after a gun was discharged. A man bleeding from the leg was then seen limping from an apartment, where he then got into a black Mercedes and left.

"I heard a shot," neighbor Dennis Gardner told FOX 5. "I didn't look out; I thought it was maybe a firecracker left over from New Year's or something. But then when I came out, I was taking my garbage out, and there were officers here already, interviewing witnesses."

The man was driven to Alvarado Hospital Medical Center by a friend. Police said hospital staff informed officers about the shooting after the man arrived for treatment.

The man was transferred to another hospital nearby and was expected to recover from his injuries.