Ford Mustang hits 3 pedestrians near Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO — Three pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Midway District Friday evening, authorities said.

According to San Diego police, two women and one man were struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. while they were crossing Sports Arena Boulevard near Kemper Street, not far from Pechanga Arena San Diego.

A silver 2000 Ford Mustang was leaving a nearby Home Depot parking lot when the driver struck the pedestrians crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, Sergeant Michael Tansey with the San Diego Police Department said.

The driver, later identified as 54-year-old Marc Wohlfeil of San Diego, continued driving until Harbor Police spotted his vehicle near Shelter Island. Wohlfeil was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony hit-and-run charges.

The victims were all taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the pedestrians, a 55-year-old woman, suffered fractures to her face and a brain bleed. The second woman, age 60, sustained a fractured pelvis and left ankle. The male pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, suffered a minor leg injury and cuts to his hands, Tansey said.

A San Diego Gulls game at Pechanga Arena had ended moments before the crash, but it was unclear whether the injured pedestrians attended the hockey game.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that a third pedestrian was struck by the hit-and-run driver.