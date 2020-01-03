Massive wave knocks man into ocean at Calif. beach

SAN DIEGO — Video posted by the County of Santa Cruz shows a massive wave wipe out a beachgoer and knock him into the ocean.

The man, who had been walking on the rocks at Bonny Doon Beach, was rescued from the water and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

But the video served as a stern warning that high surf advisories are not to be ignored by hikers, swimmers and sunbathers just because they feel comfortable around the water.

“Never turn your back on the ocean!” the county warned. “Waves can sneak up on you.”

While the National Weather Service warned of swells of up to 25 feet on west-facing beaches in Santa Cruz, San Diego was under its own high surf advisory.

The warning was in place at local beaches until 8 p.m. Friday, with sets of up to 8 feet possible in southern San Diego County, NWS said.

The agency says high surf can create dangerous swimming conditions with an increased risk of rip currents. Local beach erosion is also possible.

“Always swim near a lifeguard!” NWS warned.

It’s a good thing the man in Santa Cruz had help nearby.