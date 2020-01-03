Handcuffed woman escapes police in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police say a woman had already been handcuffed when she made a run for it in National City early Friday morning, managing to escape.

The woman was arrested near 7th Street and National City Boulevard around 2 a.m. on suspicion of what National City Police called “several nonviolent felonies.”

Her arms were handcuffed behind her back as she sat in the back of a squad car and started having breathing problems, NCPD said.

When an officer lowered the window for her, she managed to get out of the car and ran off toward Interstate 5, police told FOX 5. Officers were unable to track down the woman.

Police identified her as Los Angeles resident Paris Capile. They said Capile is 4 feet, 11 inches tall but provided no further description.