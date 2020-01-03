× 1 killed in Encinitas house fire

ENCINITAS, Calif. — One person was killed Friday night after a home in Encinitas caught fire, authorities said.

The Encinitas Fire Department received multiple calls around 8:10 p.m. about a roof on fire along the 400 block of Arroyo Drive.

Firefighters arrived at a two-story house and found the second floor engulfed in flames. The roof was partially collapsed, according to Deputy Chief Robert Ford.

Firefighters contained the fire by 10 p.m. The first floor of the home was in good condition, but firefighters were still working to safely access the second floor, which was heavily damaged. No other structures were damaged by the fire.

The bomb and arson units with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene due to the size of the blaze.

According to Ford, one man who lived in the home was unaccounted for around 10 p.m.

At 11:15 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5 one person had been killed in the fire.

Road closures were in place at the intersection of Ocean View Avenue and Arroyo Drive and at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Ocean View Avenue for hours as firefighters continued to douse hot spots at the home.

Deputies are assisting @encinitasfire with a residential fire in the 400 block of Arroyo Drive. There are road closures at the intersections of Ocean View Ave / Arroyo Dr and Sunset Dr / Ocean View Ave, please avoid the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 4, 2020

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.