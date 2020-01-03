Driver takes off after hitting man crossing street

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit and seriously injured a 60-year-old man as he was crossing a Point Loma Heights street.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday on Sports Arena Boulevard, just south of Interstate 8, San Diego Police Sgt. Sean Bannan said.

The victim was crossing Sports Arena Boulevard near Interstate 8, outside of a crosswalk, when a vehicle heading south struck him in the right lane, Bannan said.

The vehicle, described only as a dark-colored Honda, continued southbound on Sports Arena Boulevard and no description of the driver was immediately available, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured bone in his lower right leg, Bannan said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call SDPD at 619- 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.