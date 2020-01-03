Allegedly armed man arrested after standoff with police

SAN DIEGO — An allegedly armed man was taken into custody without incident Friday after he called police but then refused to come out of a Bay Terraces apartment for about an hour.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:30 a.m. from a man at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive, telling them he was “going crazy and had a firearm,” San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers responded to the scene and cordoned off the apartment complex near the intersection of Brookhaven Road and South Meadowbrook Drive while they attempted to get the man to surrender.

The man came out of the home around 9:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, Lockwood said.

No injuries were reported.