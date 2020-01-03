New concert venue starts taking shape on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO -- A new performance venue is taking shape on the San Diego bayfront.

Construction of the San Diego Symphony's new Bayside Performance Center began in September, but the framework for the permanent structure is finally beginning to take shape. It is being built on the same  location in Embarcadero Marina Park South that the Symphony has  used for its Summer Pops and Bayside Summer Nights concert series. The new permanent structure is replacing the temporary stage that the Symphony has used for years.

The acoustically engineered stage will be topped with a striking concert shell. The $45-million project is designed to complement the nearby San Diego Convention Center and fit in with the rest of the downtown skyline. The venue will accommodate up to 10,000 concertgoers.

People who spoke with FOX 5 were excited by the development.

"This is the best thing you can do for San Diego, because it's right on the water," one San Diegan said. "I go to concerts all the time. It's going to be awesome."

"It's a great setting, and you know you can't beat it," another person said.

"It's affordable to take the kids," another person said. "I have two kids, and I like taking them to outdoor concerts."

Officials with the San Diego Symphony said that the Bayside Performance Park is on schedule to open in July.

