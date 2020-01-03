Suspected DUI driver arrested after deadly head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person was killed and a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a violent head-on crash in a North County community near Palomar Mountain.

The collision happened on state Route 76 in Pauma Valley, near Pauma Reservation Road, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police learned a 2010 Toyota Prius crossed over double-yellow lines and crashed head on into an Infiniti sedan.

The Infiniti driver, a 43-year-old woman from Riverside County, was pronounced dead at the scene after extensive life-saving efforts by paramedics, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The 23-year-old Prius driver was rushed to the hospital, where she was later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, CHP said.

A passenger in the Infiniti, a 44-year-old woman from San Marcos, was also taken to the hospital. An update on her injuries was not immediately available.

The wreck closed a stretch of Route 76 for about 90 minutes, the CHP said.