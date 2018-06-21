Video shows priest slap baby during baptism

A Reddit user has posted a video showing a priest slapping a baby during a baptism.

The video, which was also posted on YouTube, has a French title that translates to “A priest slaps an infant during his baptism.”

At first, the 43-second video clip shows the priest, who is speaking French, attempting to comfort the crying baby.

But when the crying doesn’t stop, the priest slaps the baby in the face. The slap occurs about 22 seconds into the video. A man and woman, who appear to be the child’s parents, looked shocked by the slap.

The woman can be heard saying something to the priest before the man has to physically remove the baby from the priest’s arms.

It’s unclear when and where the video was taken.