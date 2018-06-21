San Diego teen finalist for duct tape prom dress challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Each year, hundreds of teens design prom dresses out of duct tape hoping to win a $10,000 college scholarship.

Anne Pacheco Timmerman, a recent high school graduate from San Carlos, is one of the top 10 finalists this year.

The future San Diego State student said she and her boyfriend spent 120 hours creating her white, floral prom dress out of 15 rolls of duct tape. All of the flowers, purse, shoes, corsage and headband were individually handcrafted.

San Diegans wanting to support the local teen can vote for Timmerman between now and June 25.