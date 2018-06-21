× Man found dead at North County strip mall

SAN DIEGO — A man believed to be in his early 70s was found dead Thursday behind a business at a North County strip mall.

The death outside the Smart & Final store in the 1700 block of South Oceanside Boulevard was reported about 2:45 p.m., according to police.

The body bore no signs of suspicious trauma, and there was no immediate evidence of criminal involvement in the fatality, Lt. Kedrick Sadler said. As is standard in such cases, however, homicide detectives were called in to investigate, the lieutenant said.

The name of the man was not immediately released.