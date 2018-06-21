Local high school discovers Ted Williams treasure trove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Summer renovations led to a shocking discovery for one local high school this week: a time capsule with old pictures, letters, memorabilia and one very special prized item -- a ball signed by baseball legend and school alumni Ted Williams.

Administrators made the lucky find at Herbert Hoover High School in City Heights, Williams' alma mater. They found the box of memorabilia under a cornerstone as they demolished their old main office building, which will be replaced over the summer.

Principal (and, appropriately, longtime baseball coach) Jason Babineau tweeted about the find on Thursday. He had been walking through the school's classrooms when a superintendent excitedly called him over to look through the new treasures.

Amid a wide variety of Hoover mementos, Williams' ball and a letter he wrote to the school's class of 2027 stood out as the prized items. In the letter, the baseball legend encouraged students to focus on their studies, adding that he wished he had taken school more seriously himself.

Epic surprise this morning! Unearthed a time capsule under the old main office including Hoover treasures! Ted Williams signed baseball, letters and pictures, and Hoover memorabilia! Unreal! pic.twitter.com/o46kbJ6qo2 — Jason Babineau (@JasonBabineau) June 21, 2018