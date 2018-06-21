Inclusive photo shoot celebrates children’s differences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A photo shoot celebrating children's differences and promoting acceptance took place Thursday.

The event, "Everybody Plays," was organized by baby products company Infantino. The photo shoot was dedicated to the idea that no matter a child's mental or physical ability or family background, every kid is united in play.

The event, which was inspired by the birth of an employee's son with Down syndrome, was started last year to promote inclusivity and diversity.

The pictures will be used in the company's marketing campaigns.