Inaugural bike summit to focus on improving local cycling environment

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition will kick off its inaugural Regional Bike Summit Thursday.

The three-day event will provide an environment for stakeholders to share examples of successful projects, best practices and strategies to improve the local cycling environment.

“With the rise of bicycling in San Diego, we saw an opportunity to bring together a diverse group of advocates, leaders and elected officials to discuss real solutions for better biking,” coalition Executive Director Andy Hanshaw said. “Our goal for this summit is to break down common barriers to bicycling in order to get more people on bikes regardless of gender identity, race or income.”

Day one will focus on female, trans and femme empowerment in the bicycling community.

Adonia Lugo, a UCLA Urban Anthropologist, will deliver an opening keynote address on her multilayered approach to urbanism, and how it impacts residents.

A series of workshops will follow Lugo’s presentation. Topics include family bike transportation, safety tips as well as avoiding anxiety and fear as a female or trans cyclist, among other things.

The day will conclude with a summer solstice ride to Mission Brewery.