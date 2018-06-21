Homicide investigation underway in Lemon Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday night in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Just before 9 p.m., detectives were called out to the 6300 block of Lemon Avenue near Broadway, where at least one person was found dead outside of a home.

A Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead was asking residents to be on the lookout for an armed person with dreadlocks and wearing a grey jacket, a black shirt and a black backpack.

