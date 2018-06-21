Mother, 2-year-old son attacked by dogs in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. – A family was walking in La Mesa when two dogs escaped their kennels and attacked them Thursday morning, police said.

The mother was walking on a sidewalk on Waite Drive with her 2-year-old son in a stroller and 8-year-old daughter at 8:15 a.m. when two Rottweilers escaped from their backyard kennels, jumped a fence and ran toward the family, La Mesa police Lt. Brian Stoney said. The dogs went right for the boy and starting biting him.

The boy’s mother attempted to pull the stroller and her child away from the attacking dogs, but one of the dogs jumped on her and knocked her to the ground, police said. The dog began biting her while the other dog continued to attack her child.

Several neighbors saw what was happening and came to the rescue, Stoney said. The dogs’ owner also came outside and managed to pull the dogs away and returned them to the backyard until authorities arrived.

The mother and child suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, Stoney said. The 2-year-old child has bite marks to his head, face and arm. He’ll undergo surgery for his arm injury.

The 8-year-old girl was not injured, he said.

City animal-control officers were called in to impound the dogs, which were taken to an El Cajon shelter for quarantine pending completion of tests for rabies and other diseases.

It was not immediately clear if the canines would be euthanized or possibly made available to be returned to their owners or adopted out to someone else.

Police publicly thanked the people who can to the rescue of the family.