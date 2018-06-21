Diesel fuel spill closes Silver Strand State Beach shoreline

CORONADO, Calif. — A water contact closure was issued Thursday for the Silver Strand State Beach shoreline in Coronado as a result of a diesel fuel spill, according to the County of San Diego’s Department of Environmental Health.

Health department officials and the U.S. Coast Guard identified odors and oil sheen consistent with a diesel fuel spill, but its volume and origin are not yet known.

Signs warning of contaminated water will remain in place until the ocean water is safe and the beach is reopened.