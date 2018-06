RAMONA, Calif. — A woman was killed Wednesday in a car crash on a back-country road near Ramona.

The woman suffered fatal trauma when the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 400 block of Gem Lane in the Ramona area about 2:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials and the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident. The CHP described her as “elderly.”

No other injured people were reported.