Trendy vegan yogurt selling for $25 a jar

SAN DIEGO - Health enthusiasts are spending $25 on a new plant-based, vegan yogurt.

It's being sold by Coconut Cult and is a combination of probiotic yogurt and coconut in 16-ounce glass jars. A couple flavors include mango cream and coconut cream.

The company warns customers of the possibility of the active probiotic ingredients overflowing upon opening.

“Don’t freak out, your yogurt’s not gone bad. It’s just life in a jar. We recommend you open the jar over a bowl so you can save it and eat it.”

The yogurt is available at seven San Diego markets, including Lazy Acres and Seaside Market in Cardiff.

The brand has also gained interest on social media -- where they boast over 54,000 followers on Instagram.