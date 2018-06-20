Train hits woman in wheelchair near Old Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Coaster commuter train hit and injured a woman who was trying to cross the tracks in a wheelchair Wednesday morning, halting train service to the Santa Fe Depot.

The accident happened at about 7:40 a.m. near West Washington Street and Pacific Highway, according to San Diego police spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz. The injured woman was taken by ambulance to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, she said. The identity and condition of the woman were not immediately known.

A witness told FOX 5 that the woman was trying to cross the tracks, but her wheelchair apparently got stuck on the rails.

Coaster trains were stopping and the Old Town Transit Station and turning north until the accident investigation is completed and the tracks to Santa Fe Depot are reopened, North County Transit District spokesman Eric Sawyer said.