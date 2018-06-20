× State EBT users to see 24-hour outage this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Electronic Benefit Transfer users statewide won’t be able to use the service for a 24-hour period between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego County reminded residents Wednesday.

Services will be down while the state transitions from the current EBT vendor to a new one.

Cardholders are advised to handle their shopping needs ahead of time.

EBT’s customer service phone line will also be offline during the same time frame. In addition, EBT’s website — ebt.ca.gov — will be down from 10 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday.