Phil Mickelson invests in futuristic frozen yogurt company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – PGA professional golfer and San Diego resident Phil Mickelson is investing in a futuristic frozen yogurt company that plans to open 30 locations in San Diego County.

Reis and Irvy’s will use robotic stalls to serve people in under a minute. The “fro-yo meets robo” vending machines will have seven flavors and six different toppings.

The yogurt chains will have low-overhead costs as there will be self-checkout screens, New York Post reported.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of such transformative industry change,” Mickelson told The Post. “I’ve pushed boundaries my whole career and that mind-set carries over into the business world.”

Reis and Irvy’s flagship company for San Diego-based Generation Next Franchise Brands is headed by local entrepreneur Nick Yates.