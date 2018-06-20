Mom warns others after venomous caterpillar sends boy to ER

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — A Florida mom is speaking out after her son was stung by a venomous caterpillar, sending him to the emergency room.

Andrea Pergola posted the warning on Facebook Saturday, where it has been shared more than 400,000 times.

“I could see little kids picking them up and that was my big concern. That’s why I posted it,” Pergola told WFTS.

Her 15-year-old son Logan brushed his arm against a puss caterpillar while doing yard work.

“It kind of felt like someone was drilling into my bone and wouldn’t stop. It was horrible,” he said.

An hour after the sting, his entire arm burned in pain and he had a red rash all the way up to his chest.

Despite being treated in the ER, it took hours for Logan to start feeling better, Pergola said.

The mom and son want others to be aware of the risks of puss caterpillars so they don’t have to take a trip to the hospital too.