Hearts Beat Loud

Brett Haley gave us the slightly disappointing films I’ll See You in My Dreams (Blythe Danner, Sam Elliott) and The Hero (Sam Elliott) with Nick Offerman. It was interesting how Haley had Elliott in a small role in Dreams, and gave him a good starring role in Hero. And Offerman had a small part in Hero, and has a starring role in this. His lead characters are always terrific, it’s just the clunky screenplays that are problematic.

Offerman plays Frank, a widower who runs a record store in much the same way Cusack did in High Fidelity. He doesn’t mind insulting customers (where Cusack and his crew did it for their lack of knowledge and hipness, Frank blows cigarette smoke in the face of customer asking him to put it out). You can’t blame him for being on edge. His store is about to go under, and his daughter is set to leave Brooklyn for UCLA and medical school.

Landlord Leslie (Toni Collette, playing it a lot more mellow than she did in Hereditary) likes chatting with him, and feels guilty about raising the rent. We can tell she likes him, so perhaps there will be romance in the air [that’s not a Phil Collins reference].

In one of the weirder casting decisions, Ted Danson plays the owner of a local bar. That would be fine if he didn’t also own the bar Cheers. He sometimes gives good advice to Frank, but with his character being introduced, I realized one of the problems this movie had. None of these characters felt like real people. They felt like characters that were written for a movie.

Frank’s daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons, Neighbors 2, Dope, Only Living Boy in New York) is terrific in the role, but the script has her being so mean and dismissive of her dad sometimes, you start to dislike her. And on that note, Frank can be a bit of a jerk at times.

Sam starts up a romance with Rose (Sasha Lane, who was the only good thing about American Honey). Their relationship is sweet and feels authentic. It’s about the only thing in the movie that does. It’s also refreshing that a big deal isn’t made out of her being a lesbian, and it’s rather cute how her dad guesses she has a girlfriend.

Oh, I almost forgot. Haley brought his star of Dreams, Blythe Danner, to play Frank’s mom, suffering from dementia and bouts of shoplifting. That storyline is cliche and goes nowhere.

That rounds out the cast [side note: having Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy in a cameo was wonderful, especially since Frank recognizes him but doesn’t say his name; most moviegoers won’t know who he is].

Anyway, Frank always wanted to make it in music and he almost did when he was younger. He often bugs his daughter to have jam sessions, and she’s always rolling her eyes, but usually agrees. They have nice chemistry, and after they come up with a catchy song (Hearts Beat Loud), he decides to put it on Spotify. Imagine his surprise when the next day he’s in Starbucks, and it’s playing on a mixtape and it has a lot of hits.

Will the daughter drop her plans for UCLA and tour the world? Will Frank find a rare Beatles “Yesterday and Today” album and sell it to pay for his daughter’s tuition? Will Ted Danson hire Woody to run the bar while he goes on vacation?

The problem is that this film needed more tender moments, and a couple more laughs. Also, the songs by Keegan Dewitt needed to be a little catchier. They were rather formulaic sounding pop tunes.

The cast is solid enough to make this enjoyable. Kind of like how I hate to admit I like the song Toxic by Britney Spears, and when I hear it on the radio, I make sure the volume is turned down when I’m at a red light. You enjoy watching these folks enough to make this an enjoyable time at the theatre. Hearts Beat Loud…has its heart in the right place. I just wish John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street) had been the one tackling this interesting premise.

My wife said, “It’s like a YA novel made for the parents.”

2 ½ stars out of 5.