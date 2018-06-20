Deputies raid illegal East County pot dispensary

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities raided an illegal Spring Valley marijuana dispensary Wednesday, seizing its stock and shuttering the building that housed it.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served an abatement warrant late Wednesday morning at Gas House 64, 8818 Troy St., according to San Diego County Sheriff’s officials.

During the operation, the personnel seized “a large amount” of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia and business equipment, Sgt. Matt Cook said.

“The dispensary was unoccupied, and no arrests were made,” the sergeant said. “County code compliance secured the illegal dispensary by boarding up all doors and surrounding the location with a temporary fence.”

In March 2017, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities, though two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition