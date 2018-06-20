Bicyclist hit from behind injured in Mission Bay crash

SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old bicyclist riding without lights sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in the Mission Bay Park area, police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Mission Bay Drive near Tecolote Shores, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding north without any lights when he was struck from behind by a Nissan 350z driven by a 52-year-old man, Buttle said. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life- threatening. The Nissan’s driver was not injured.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the collision, Buttle said. The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash.