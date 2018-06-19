Two firefighters accused of making pornographic videos at Ohio fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Two fire lieutenants were placed on leave amid allegations they made pornographic videos together at a fire station in Akron, Ohio, city officials said.

The videos were allegedly posted on porn websites, according to WJW.

The suspended firefighters have been identified as Lt. Art Dean and Provisional Lt. Deann Eller.

The following is a joint statement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker: