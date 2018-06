× Large boulder falls at Torrey Pines, landing on runner

SAN DIEGO – A woman hit by a large boulder that fell from a cliff at Torrey Pines was recovering Tuesday.

The large boulder fell around 6 p.m. Monday while she was running near at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Lifeguards said the 28-year-old suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

People are reminded to be careful in the area.