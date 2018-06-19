Foul play not suspected in baby’s death

DESCANSO, Calif. — Homicide detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded Tuesday morning to a home in Descanso to investigate a death of a baby.

The sheriff’s department received a report of a “non-breathing” person at 7:27 a.m., Lt. Amber Baggs said. The death was reported at 102000 River Drive in a rural area north of Descanso, which is north of Interstate 8 and west of state Route 79.

Foul play was not suspected in the baby’s death, authorities said.