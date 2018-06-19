Driver thrown from car as it careened off SR-78

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – A man was thrown from his vehicle as it careened off state Route 78 in Vista Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A speeding driver lost control of his Acura while driving east on the freeway which crashed through a fence and rolled multiple times on Hacienda Drive around 1:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol officer said.

The car landed at a BMW dealership, but did not damage any cars on the lot.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CHP.

“He was not seatbelted and amazingly survived the crash,” a California Highway Patrol officer said. “As you can see from the vehicle, the intrusion to the passenger area is minimal. He would be much better off if he had worn a seatbelt. He probably would’ve walked out of the vehicle without much of a problem.”

The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. He may face DUI charges, according to CHP.