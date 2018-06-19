Accomplice gets probation for role in attempt to kidnap Encinitas teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who claimed that he tried to talk his friend out of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas was sentenced to nearly two years in custody and given credit for time already served.

Christopher White, 28, admitted to helping his roommate Jeremiah Owens try to kidnap a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas on July 26, 2017. The girl was waxing her surfboard in front of a neighbor's home on Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. when Owens grabbed her from behind, tackled her and pinned her to the ground. As Owens was dragging her toward a pickup where White was waiting, the girl was able to break free, run into her home and lock the door. The men drove off.

Following the attack, tips poured into the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department from the tight-knit community of Encinitas. Neighbors who had noticed the men acting suspiciously not only provided descriptions but also cell phone video that led to the suspects’ arrests. Deputies pulled White over and took him into custody in Encinitas after a witness reported seeing a pickup matching a description of the one used in the kidnapping attempt. Authorities arrested Owens several hours later in Escondido. During sentencing Tuesday, White's defense attorney stated that White pulled Owens away, possibly preventing the girl from being harmed.

Under the conditions of sentencing, White will move to Arizona when he is released, and he is prohibited from contacting the victim for 10 years. He will also pay restitution in the form of self defense classes and counseling for the victim, who is now 16 years old.