Young woman identified in City Heights homicide

SAN DIEGO — Authorities identified the 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her City Heights home Saturday.

Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez of San Diego was found in her apartment home with apparent traumatic injuries. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department discovered Lopez deceased in her room when when they arrived at the home located in the 3600 block of 45th Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lopez returned home after a night out with friends around 5:45 a.m., said police.

Her family members found her body just after 5 p.m. that night.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.