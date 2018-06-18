Teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist suffered extensive injuries Monday afternoon in a head-on collision at an intersection near Palomar College, authorities reported.

The man was riding east on West Mission Road in San Marcos shortly before 12:30 p.m. when his 2005 Yamaha two-wheeler crashed into a 1990 Lexus that pulled directly into his path from a turn lane at Knoll Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the teenage motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening trauma, Deputy David Arnold said.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.

“Alcohol is not a factor in the collision,” Arnold said.